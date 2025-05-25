DR Congo Hopeful Of US Minerals Deal, Peace Support Amid Rwanda Tensions

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have expressed optimism about securing an agreement with the United States next month for American investment in critical minerals and US support for efforts to end an insurgency in the country's east, which the DRC accuses Rwanda of backing, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The British newspaper, citing two sources close to the negotiations, said that concluding an investment deal with the United States and a separate peace agreement with Rwanda could be possible by the end of June, although significant potential obstacles remain.

Congo's Minister of Mines, Kizito Pakabomba, told the newspaper that an agreement with the US would help“diversify our partnerships,” thereby reducing the nation's reliance on China for the exploitation of its vast mineral wealth.

The United Nations and Western governments state that Rwanda provides the“March 23” (M23) rebel movement with weapons and troops. The government of Rwandan President Paul Kagame denies supporting the M23 movement, asserting that its military operations are in self-defence against“hostile forces.”

Kinshasa has long accused neighbouring Rwanda of illegally exploiting these minerals. The DRC government views the plunder of its mineral resources as a primary driver of the conflict between its forces and the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, a conflict that has intensified since January. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of smuggling tens of millions of dollars worth of minerals across the border monthly for sale from Rwanda.

Reuters reported last week that minerals from Congo could be legitimately exported to Rwanda for processing under the terms of a peace agreement currently being negotiated with the United States.

US Diplomatic Push

Massad Boulos, a senior advisor to former US President Donald Trump on African affairs, said earlier this month that Washington is pushing for a peace agreement to be signed between the two sides this summer. This would be accompanied by bilateral minerals agreements with both countries, aimed at attracting billions of dollars in Western investment to the region.

Boulos, who met with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa and Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali in April, indicated that he had presented both parties with an initial draft of a peace agreement. A source familiar with the discussions said that Boulos, described as an envoy of former President Trump to Africa and the father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany, had called for another round of negotiations in Washington next week to address some outstanding differences.

The Financial Times noted that the United States hopes to re-establish its influence in the mining sector, which has been largely dominated by China since Beijing secured a multi-billion dollar“mines for infrastructure” deal with Kinshasa in 2008.

According to the newspaper, the scope of Kinshasa's negotiations with Washington is ambitious, combining access for American companies to lithium, cobalt, and coltan deposits in return for investment in infrastructure and mines, alongside efforts to end three decades of conflict in the border regions with Rwanda. Rwanda has long faced accusations of“exploiting security concerns across its borders as a cover for plundering Congo's resources,” including coltan, used in mobile phones, and gold.

Tense Negotiations

However, highlighting the tensions in the talks, DRC officials stated there would be no consideration of authorising Rwanda's participation in Congo's minerals trade until M23 rebels withdraw from territory they have controlled since January, and Rwandan forces allegedly supporting them also pull back across the border.

A senior Congolese official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said:“It will be difficult for us to accept this, especially since Rwandan forces are still present in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and M23 forces are still committing violations.”

Sources familiar with the talks said Kigali viewed the negotiations as an opportunity to legitimise its access to Congolese resources and attract American investment to expand its existing mineral processing capabilities. However, Kinshasa first wants to regain control of lost territory, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu, before considering such possibilities.

The Financial Times quoted Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo as saying that defensive measures taken by Rwanda on the border are necessary as long as threats and the causes of insecurity persist in the DRC.

Separately, Makolo, also identified as Kagame's spokesperson, reiterated,“Rwandan defensive measures along the border are necessary, as long as the threats and insecurity in the Democratic Republic of Congo continue.” She considered that the most important aspect, beyond the timing of any peace agreement, is that“it [the agreement] addresses the root causes and is sustainable,” noting that Rwanda is“optimistic” about the approach being taken by the US administration.

Makolo added:“Economic cooperation between the countries of the region, which strengthens our strengths, and benefits all our peoples, is what we have always aspired to for this part of the continent. That is why we are committed to this process.”

A US State Department spokesperson said,“Both sides have committed to working towards peaceful resolutions of the issues driving the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and to bringing greater transparency to natural resource supply chains.” The spokesperson added that“respect for each country's territorial integrity is central to this process.”