Russia, Ukraine Swap Prisoners Russia Forges Border 'Buffer Zone' As Drone Warfare Escalates

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Moscow and Kyiv conducted another prisoner exchange on Sunday, as Russian forces continued efforts to establish a security zone along the Ukrainian border and both sides exchanged drone attacks.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday that Moscow and Kyiv had finalised a three-day prisoner of war exchange, which saw 303 prisoners swapped from each side on the final day. The ministry added,“In accordance withRussian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on May 16, and over the period from May 23 to 25, the Russian and Ukrainian sides conducted a prisoner exchange involving one thousand prisoners for one thousand prisoners.”

Concurrent with these exchanges, Russia reported progress in creating what it terms a“buffer zone.” Yaroslav Yakimkin, head of the press centre for Russia's“North” group of forces, stated that Russian military personnel are establishing a security zone along Russia's border with Ukraine. He linked this development to what he described as the“liberation of Kursk province from the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Russia's Sputnik news agency quoted Yakimkin as saying:“After liberating Kursk province from the enemy, units of Russian forces are carrying out a combat mission to establish a security zone along the Russian international border.” He further elaborated,“During the past week alone, the towns of Marino and Luknya in Sumy province [Ukraine] were liberated... The Russian armed forces also achieved significant advances in the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv province [Ukraine].”

Yakimkin added,“At present, our forces continue to advance daily, pushing the enemy away from the state borders to establish a cleared zone and ensure the safety of the civilian population in Russian border regions.”

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin had confirmed these intentions. During a video conference with Russian government members, President Putin stated,“I have already said that a decision has been made regarding the creation ofthe necessary security buffer zone along the border... Our armed forces are currently implementing it.”

An earlier statement from the Russian Ministry of Defence detailed operations in Kursk province, claiming,“Units from Russia's 'North' group of forces managed to defeat formations of the Ukrainian armed forces in Kursk province. During continuous offensive operations, the town of Gornal in Kursk province was liberated, which was claimed to be the last area occupied by Ukrainian forces.” The ministry's statement also noted,“The process of creating a security belt in the border areas of Sumy province in Ukraine continues.”

The weekend also saw intense aerial activity. Ukrainian officials reported on Sunday that Russian forces had launched 367 drone and missile attacks against Kyiv and other cities the previous night, resulting in casualties. Observers characterised this as the largest aerial assault in terms of the number of projectiles launched since the war began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to be more vocal, suggesting Washington's rhetoric towards Russia and President Putin had softened“since the return of President Donald Trump to the White House.” Writing on Telegram, Zelenskyy stated,“America's silence, and that of the rest of the world, only encourages Putin.” He added,“Every such Russian terrorist strike is sufficient reason to impose new sanctions on Russia.”

While this attack was reported as the largest by missile and drone volume since the conflict's start, other strikes have led to a higher number of fatalities, according to Reuters.

Russia asserted its offensive was a retaliatory measure for a Ukrainian drone attack on its territory earlier on Sunday. Moscow claimed to have intercepted or destroyed approximately 110 Ukrainian drones, with some targeting the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported via Telegram that 13 drones were downed or intercepted near the capital. The drone activity prompted the temporary closure of three Moscow airports. Local officials also confirmed that air defence units had shot down drones over Tula, south of Moscow, and Tver, northwest of the capital.

Amidst the ongoing hostilities, diplomatic efforts continue. Ukraine and its European allies are reportedly seeking to encourage Moscow to agree to a 30-day ceasefire as an initial move towards negotiating an end to the three-year conflict. Moscow, however, is understood to be demanding a plan for a permanent resolution to the war, rather than a temporary cessation of hostilities.

These diplomatic initiatives reportedly faced a setback in recent days when, according to the original report,“Trump refused to impose additional sanctions on Moscow for not agreeing to an immediate cessation of hostilities, as Kyiv had wanted.”