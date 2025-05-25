Aljar Development Unveils Aljar British District In East Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Aljar Development has officially launched its latest urban megaproject, Aljar British District, during a high-profile ceremony in East Cairo. Developed in collaboration with UK-based NHMC Group, the project represents a landmark in Egypt's real estate and education sectors, combining luxury living with advanced medical and educational services.

A mixed-use urban development, Aljar British District integrates residential, hotel, commercial, administrative, and educational facilities. Designed to redefine modern urban living, the project is being developed in partnership with top-tier industry experts to ensure it meets the highest global standards.

During the event, Aljar Development highlighted the district's distinctive features, emphasizing its commitment to creating integrated communities that enhance quality of life and meet the evolving demands of both local and international real estate markets.

A Visionary Urban Concept

Ahmed Abd El Magid-Member of Parliament, Deputy Chairperson of the housing committee, and founder of Aljar Development-described the project as the first of its kind in Egypt to merge upscale housing with British-standard medical and academic institutions in a fully integrated community. He noted that the project includes a range of luxurious residential units tailored to diverse market needs, along with a dedicated medical city spanning 24 acres-around 35% of the total development area.

The medical city, developed by NHMC Group UK, will also host Egypt's first British-affiliated medical school. In partnership with Aston University, this school will grant degrees fully accredited in the United Kingdom-marking a historic advancement in Egypt's higher education landscape.







Prime Location and Smart Design

Strategically located on Suez Road, directly across from the Open Air Mall in Madinaty, the development offers exceptional accessibility. It lies just minutes from both the New Administrative Capital and Cairo International Airport.

Spanning 46 feddans with a limited building density of just 20%, the master plan prioritizes open green areas, walkability, and integrated amenities. These design choices reflect Aljar Development's commitment to fostering a sustainable, health-focused environment.

Abd El Magid confirmed that construction work is already underway-well ahead of the project's official sales launch. This early start underscores the company's financial strength and dedication to delivering on its promises. Handover is scheduled within three years.

Education and Healthcare at the Core

The development is anchored by a medical and educational hub. In addition to its state-of-the-art medical facilities, the district features an expansive academic zone-also comprising 35% of the total land area.

Naser Fouad, His Majesty's Deputy Lieutenant of Cheshire and Chairperson of NHMC Group UK and Egypt, said:“Today marks the beginning of a new era in medical education and healthcare in the Middle East. We're proud to introduce a world-class model that will position Egypt as a regional leader in medical training and healthcare excellence.”

He added that the new British-affiliated medical school will offer advanced academic programs in medicine and health sciences, developed in partnership with Aston University. The institution will train top-tier professionals while helping make Egypt a key destination for regional medical tourism.







A Model of UK-Egypt Collaboration

British Ambassador to Cairo, Gareth Bayley, commended the project, calling it a prime example of strategic cooperation between the United Kingdom and Egypt.“This partnership between NHMC Group and Aljar Development reflects our shared vision of promoting sustainable development through education and investment,” he said.

Bayley further noted that the establishment of a British-accredited university in Egypt demonstrates both countries' commitment to nurturing talent and supporting youth development.“The UK remains dedicated to expanding access to high-quality education in Egypt and across the region through strategic alliances,” he stated.

Strong Track Record and Trusted Partners

Aljar Development brings over 17 years of experience in Egypt's real estate sector, with a proven track record of more than 2,000 delivered residential and commercial units across Cairo and Alexandria. Its portfolio includes Aljar Sheraton, Aljar Suez Road, Valori El Thawra, Valori Smouha, and Valori Maamoura.

The British District is being executed through a series of high-level partnerships: Concorde El Salam is developing luxury serviced units; NAMAA PFM is overseeing commercial and administrative property management; and acclaimed architect Raef Fahmy Consulting is leading the project's architectural vision.