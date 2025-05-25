Palm Hills Squash Open Debuts With 48 International Stars, $250,000 Prize Pool

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Palm Hills Developments has officially launched the inaugural Palm Hills Squash Open tournament, taking place from May 22 to 27, featuring 48 top-ranked international male and female players from 13 countries and a total prize pool of $250,000. The event is sponsored by Cairo 3A Group and organized by ievents.

During a press conference, Palm Hills emphasized that the tournament reflects its strategic commitment to supporting Egypt's sports sector, with a long-term vision of preparing Egyptian athletes to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Yasseen Mansour, Chairperson and CEO of Palm Hills, stated:“This tournament marks a step forward in positioning Egypt as a regional sports hub and highlights the important role of sports in community development. It also strengthens the Palm Hills Sports Club as a world-class platform that empowers future champions across all disciplines.”

Amr Mansi, CEO of ievents, expressed his enthusiasm about hosting the tournament, noting that it aims to showcase Egypt's excellence in organizing global sporting events and reinforcing its leadership in squash.

Ayman El-Gamil, Chairperson of Cairo 3A Group, said that the company's sponsorship reflects its belief in sports as a vital tool for youth empowerment and a reaffirmation of Egypt's global standing in squash.

The tournament is part of a broader initiative by Palm Hills Sports Club to support the growth of Egyptian squash and demonstrate the country's capabilities in hosting high-profile international events, contributing to both sports development and tourism.

Palm Hills has ensured full readiness for the tournament by equipping three squash courts within the Palm Hills Sports Club, in addition to a main championship court located at Palm Hills October with a seating capacity of 850 spectators. The venue also includes advanced medical and training facilities to provide athletes with a professional and supportive environment.