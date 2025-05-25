403
Palestinian Journalist, Family Members Martyred In Israeli Airstrike, Northern Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian journalist and several members of his family were martyred Sunday morning in an Israeli airstrike on Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, reported that the journalist and several members of his family were martyred when the Israeli occupation forces bombed their home in Jabalia Al-Nazla.
With today's martyrdom, the number of journalists martyred since the start of the genocidal war on Oct.7, 2023, has risen to more than 221. Hundreds of others have been injured or detained during the same period.
During its aggression on Gaza, the occupation forces deliberately targeted journalists and media institutions, wounding nearly 400 journalists, arresting 40 others, and destroying the majority of the headquarters of local and international institutions operating in the Strip. They also forced all local radio stations to close due to displacement and the lack of journalistic resources, especially electricity and internet access.
