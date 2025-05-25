403
Awqaf Intercepts Unlicensed Haj And Umrah Campaign, Refers Case To Legal Authorities
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has intercepted a newly established, unlicensed Haj and Umrah campaign operating unlawfully without official authorization, constituting an unequivocal violation that triggers legal accountability and referral to the competent judicial authorities.
In a statement on Sunday, Awqaf stressed that its move comes in light of its commitment to the safety of the nation's pilgrims and ensuring their streamlined entry to the holy sites in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which devoted all its energies to the security and safety of pilgrims.
The Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs has successfully intercepted one of the newly established Haj offices, in alignment with the maximum security measures enforced in the holy lands to ensure the success of the 'No Haj Without a Permit' initiative, and securing and streamlining the entry procedures for pilgrims from the State of Qatar, the statement underlined.
In addition, Awqaf stressed that operating Haj and Umrah campaigns requires the obtainment of official licenses from the aforementioned department, in accordance with the enforced statutory rules in this regard. It warned against dealing with any unlicensed offices or entities to ensure they are not engaged in any potential infractions that might affect the safety of pilgrims and Umrah performers.
The department's judicial police inspectors are tasked with conducting regular inspection campaigns on Haj and Umrah offices and campaigns to ensure compliance with all legal requirements and obligations, the statement read.
It highlighted that these inspections include verifying that entities have obtained the necessary licenses to operate Haj and Umrah campaigns, identifying any potential violations, and ultimately taking further legal actions against the violators accordingly.
In this regard, Awqaf urges all citizens and residents to make sure that they register in licensed Haj and Umrah campaigns, since the department's website: includes a list of the approved names of Haj campaigns, whose number is 17.
Furthermore, there is a list of licensed offices and companies authorized to operate Umrah trips, thereby underscoring the importance of engaging exclusively with accredited campaigns in order to safeguard the rights of pilgrims and ensure the integrity of procedures and the safety of their arrival to the holy sites.
