Amir Hosts Luncheon For Champion, Runner-Up Of Amir Cup
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hosted a luncheon at Lusail Palace today in honor of the players, technical and administrative staff of Al Gharafa Sports Club, the 2025 Amir Cup champions, and runners-up Al Rayyan Sports Club, as well as a number of sports and media figures and representatives of the tournament's sponsoring companies banquet was attended by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir, and His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.
