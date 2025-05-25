Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Offensive Rises To 53,939

2025-05-25 02:01:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the unabated Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has surged to 53,939, with 122,797 injured.

Among this toll are 3,785 martyrs and 10,756 injured, recorded since March 18 following the resumption of the Israeli offensive on the Strip after the ceasefire deal, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that over the past 24 hours, hospitals in the enclave received 38 martyrs and 204 injured, emphasizing that the toll did not include hospitals in the north Gaza governorate, as this area remains largely inaccessible due to the unrelenting Israeli onslaught.

No comment

