Visit Qatar Showcases Qatar's Business Tourism Capabilities At IMEX Frankfurt 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Visit Qatar led a delegation of 16 entities from Qatar's tourism sector to participate in IMEX Frankfurt 2025, one of the world's leading trade exhibitions specializing in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry.



Held at Messe Frankfurt from May 20-22, the exhibition served as a strategic platform to showcase Qatar's latest offerings and services in the business events sector to a distinguished audience of industry professionals and decision-makers.



The Visit Qatar pavilion brought together key partners from across the tourism and hospitality sectors, including Qatar Airways as the official airline partner, along with a group of hotels and destination management companies.



The pavilion featured a cultural Arabic calligraphy activation, alongside an interactive digital experience allowing visitors to capture photos using augmented reality elements inspired by Qatar's natural environment.



Doha is preparing to host several major international events this year, including the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators' Global Conference in October, Mobile World Congress and the second United Nations World Summit on Social Development in November, and the 10th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption in December.



Throughout the year, Doha plays host to a dynamic portfolio of established annual events that have become key fixtures on the regional and international events calendar. These include Web Summit Qatar, the Doha Jewelry and Watches Exhibition, the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), as well as the Doha Forum, the Qatar Economic Forum, and the Qatar Real Estate Forum. Together, these events strengthen Qatar's position as a leading global destination for business events.