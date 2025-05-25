Msheireb Downtown Doha Receives Dual Recognition From Global Economics Awards 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha has received dual recognition from The Global Economics Awards 2025, winning "Leading Urban Business Destination" and "Best Smart City Project for Mobility."

These titles add to an impressive list of achievements secured in 2024, including the multiple Qatar Tourism Awards and the Big 5 Global Impact Awards for Liveable City Initiative of the Year.

The Global Economics Awards, which recognises excellence across international economic sectors, has highlighted Msheireb Downtown Doha's success in creating an integrated business environment and implementing innovative mobility solutions.

The city showcases how cutting-edge technology can complement traditional Qatari architecture to create a sustainable urban space.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: "Following a remarkable 2024, these new awards further validate our vision of creating spaces that enhance both business and community life. Msheireb Downtown Doha shows how strategic urban planning can drive economic growth while preserving cultural heritage. The recognition of our business ecosystem and mobility solutions reinforces our commitment to sustainable development."

The Leading Urban Business Destination award recognises the Msheireb Downtown Doha's emergence as a dynamic commercial hub serving local and international enterprises. Its strategic location and world-class facilities have attracted major organisations across various sectors throughout 2024, including media institutions and financial entities, contributing significantly to Qatar's economic diversification.

The Best Smart City Project for Mobility award acknowledges the district's pioneering transport solutions, including the environmentally friendly Msheireb Tram, advanced parking systems, and pedestrian-centric design. These features in addition to the Guinness World Record winning Underground Car Park, enhance accessibility while promoting sustainability.

