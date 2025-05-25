Arab Center For Artificial Intelligence In Qatar Signs Mou With India's Universal AI University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence (ACAI) in Qatar has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universal AI University (UAI), India's leading higher education institution specializing in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. This strategic agreement aims to accelerate the advancement of AI across Qatar and the region, while enhancing education, research, and innovation in this rapidly expanding field.



The MoU lays the foundation for a long-term partnership and includes key initiatives such as collaboration in establishing a specialized research center and developing advanced training programs in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. These efforts aim to drive innovation and produce impactful global research. A range of online and short-term educational programs will be launched to meet the growing needs of the Qatari job market for qualified AI professionals.



Eventually, a dedicated AI-focused university campus and a regional hub for high-quality education, interdisciplinary research, and technology development will be established. It will offer a variety of academic programs in AI, engineering, business administration, environmental sustainability, and emerging technologies, in line with Qatar's vision to transition into a knowledge-based economy.



Commenting on the partnership, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence, Eng. Khalid Abdulrahim Al Sayed, stated: "This partnership represents a bold step toward contributing to Qatar's ambitions of becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence and innovation. We believe that combining regional expertise with global academic excellence will help build an advanced knowledge-based future."



Tarandeep Singh Anand, President of Universal AI University, added: "We are honored to be part of this ambitious project in Qatar. Our goal is to empower learners, researchers, and innovators to develop smart solutions that make a real-world impact."

The MoU, which is valid for ten years, also sets out mechanisms for dispute resolution, the distribution of intellectual property rights, and annual partnership reviews to ensure tangible and sustainable outcomes. Detailed implementation agreements are expected to follow.



The Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence is a private Qatari initiative committed to building national capacities in AI through training, innovation, and support for digital transformation in alignment with national development priorities.



Universal AI University, headquartered in Maharashtra, India, is a globally recognized institution in AI education, data science, emerging technologies, and interdisciplinary research.