230 More Afghans Freed From Pakistani Prisons Return Home
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 230 more Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.
These individuals returned to the country over the past two days, the ministry announced in a brief post on its X handle on Sunday.
Citing Spin Boldak-based border officials in Kandahar, the ministry wrote the returnees had spent one to two days in jails and had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.
After receiving humanitarian assistance on arrival in Afghanistan, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.
On May 22 and 23, about 287 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons before being sent to their home country.hz
