Gaza Doctor Loses 9 Children In Israeli Strike

KABUL (Pajhwok): A doctor in the Gaza Strip has lost nine children in an Israeli military strike on her home, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city where she works said one of Dr Alaa al-Najjar's children and her spouse were wounded in the attack.

While acknowledging strikes on a number of suspects in Khan Younis, the Israeli military said:”The claim regarding harm to uninvolved civilians is under review.”

The director of the Hamas-run health ministry shared a video that showed small charred bodies pulled out of the deris of a house in the city.

Over the 24 hour-period leading up to about midday on Saturday, the health ministry said, at least 74 people had been killed by the Israeli forces.

Dr Muneer Alboursh, director of the ministry, wrote on X al-Najjars' family house was struck minutes after her husband Hamdi had returned home after taking her to work.

Dr Alboursh said the eldest of Dr al-Najjar's children was aged 12.

Gaza Hamas-run Civil Defence agency spokesman Mahmoud Basal confirmed his teams had retrieved eight bodies and several injured from the al-Najjar house.

Youssef al-Najjar, a relative of the bereaved doctor, told AFP:“Enough! Have mercy on us! We plead to all countries, the international community, the people, Hamas, and all factions to have mercy on us. We are exhausted from the displacement and the hunger, enough!”

