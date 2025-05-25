MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover why the HomePro Portable Vacuum is rated the best handheld cordless vacuum in 2025. Perfect for car detailing and quick home cleanups.

New York City, NY, May 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction- Best Handheld Vacuum

It is extremely important to keep our home tidy and clean. This ensures that our living space is very comfortable and healthy, not for us, but for our family as well. However, the nature of the lifestyle and the schedules that we need to follow, makes it hard for us to find dedicated time to deep clean our homes. This is exactly where vacuum cleaners make an entry; they help us clean our homes in an easy manner. --br- data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=5261fc6f-e08a-41a9-89e4-6049ec8d87e7&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="600" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5261fc6f-e08a-41a9-89e4-6049ec8d87e7/handheld-cordless-vacuum.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Handheld Cordless Vacuum.jpg" width="600" />





We are able to keep our homes clean and tidy without having to put much effort with the help of vacuum cleaners. They have indeed become an essential cleaning tool in every household today. And with every passing year, we have noticed a lot of evolution in terms of technology in devices, such as mobile phones, television, and these advances have also applied in the world of vacuum cleaners as well. Go on other days when we have to carry balki and noisy vacuum cleaners that come with cleaning bags to keep our home clean and dust free. In the present times, handheld vacuum cleaners has started gaining popularity; they are way lighter, some of them are portable, they make less noise, and of course they do not have a large cleaning bag.





Top Pick: HomePro Portable Vacuum - Best Handheld Vacuum for home & car this year.





The market is flooded with so many options of handheld vacuum cleaners that it might get quite overwhelming for a person to pick the right one for their home. What if he told you that we have done the homework and we have found the ultimate handheld vacuum cleaner that you must have at your home to make your cleaning experience a lot easier.

Among the many cordless models available, one product has been generating major buzz- the HomePro Portable Vacuum . Touted for its portability, powerful suction, and versatile use in both home and car environments, it's being labeled by users and reviewers alike as the best handheld cordless vacuum of the year.

In this review, we'll explore what makes the HomePro stand out in 2025, break down its features, compare it with competing models, and help you decide if it's the right vacuum for your lifestyle.

Lightweight. Cordless. Powerful.

Why Choose a Handheld Cordless Vacuum in 2025?

Vacuum technology has evolved significantly over the past few years. Today's top-tier cordless vacuums are not just convenient-they're powerful, ergonomic, and built for multi-surface cleaning. The appeal of handheld cordless vacuums lies in their ability to tackle messes quickly without dragging out a full-sized cleaner or dealing with tangled cords.

Here's why more homeowners and car owners are making the switch in 2025:



Portability: Easily move from room to room or take it out to your car without needing a power outlet.

Space-Saving Design: Perfect for apartments, dorm rooms, and compact spaces where storage is limited.

Fast Spot Cleaning: Ideal for daily messes like pet hair, snack crumbs, or dirt near entryways.

Rechargeable Efficiency: Newer models like the HomePro Vacuum offer long battery life and fast charging to minimize downtime. Versatility: With multiple attachments, cordless handheld vacuums can clean upholstery, car interiors, stairs, blinds, and more.

Best Portable Vacuum for Car & Home

The demand for fast, effective, and portable cleaning solutions continues to rise-and that's exactly where the HomePro Vacuum delivers.





A short brief introduction to HomePro Vacuum

HomePro vacuum cleaner can be your new go to cleaning companion. Whether you are in your car, or you are at home, or you are simply on the move, this HomePro vacuum cleaner has been designed in a manner to handle messes quickly and clean it up with ease. It's cordless design and compact size makes it easier to use wherever, and whenever you need it. It comes with multiple attachments and is perfect from cleaning up your floor to picking up dust, crumbs, or any unexpected spills in no Time at all. It is simple and efficient to do the cleaning job as and when you like it. It does not require any electricity to function, it comes with batteries that can be recharged easily by connecting it to a USB port with the help of a USB type C charger. This gives you freedom to move and clean your home without any stress. It has the ability to clean up multiple surfaces.

Be at your car, seats or sofa or remove any dust or debris from different types of surfaces across your home. It transitions seamlessly between the multiple surfaces without Any requirement from your end to adjust manually. Another major feature about HomePro vacuum cleaner is a suction power as it offers a 6000 PA strong suction power. It also comes with acoustic noise reduction technology that helps you clean without having to wear a headphone or cover your ear. The HomePro vacuum cleaner comes with a lot of handy attachments that are lightweight and can fit anywhere in your home based in a closet or in your hallway. Even the dustbin that comes along with the HomePro vacuum cleaner is detachable, so you can remove it and end it as and when you clean.

Don't Wait! HomePro Portable Vacuum is Selling Fast





Features of HomePro Vacuum

Having an understanding of the key features of an HomePro vacuum cleaner is very essential for you to understand whether it is an efficient cleaning tool for your home or not. Let's break it down for you:



Charging time battery life, first, let us talk about the battery life as it is a big deal. Most of the handheld vacuums come with 20 to 30 minutes run time on a full charge. And that is not really much time if you're trying to clean up a big mess in your home. HomePro vacuum cleaner on the other hand comes with an extended battery life of up to 60 minutes, to enjoy uninterrupted cleaning.

Advanced suction power: keeping home clean is a challenge, especially if you have a pet at home as Pet hair tends to get into every nook and corner of the house. To clean up such challenging services with Pet hair, the suction power of the vacuum is very crucial. The HomePro vacuum comes with cutting edge technology, delivering powerful section, ensuring deep cleaning of every nook and corner of your home. Beat it on the sofa, the carpet, the hardwood floors, or even tights. Unlike other vacuums available in the market today, HomePro vacuum cleaner provides consistent performance with its advanced motor, making your cleaning, not only faster, but effective as well.

Cordless Convenience: Say goodbye to tangled cords and dragging heavy devices around. The HomePro Vacuum runs on a powerful rechargeable battery that offers up to 25 minutes of cleaning time per charge-more than enough for car interiors, stairs, and daily surface cleaning.

HEPA filtration for cleaner, healthier home: unlike the other competing handheld vacuum cleaners in the market today, the HomePro vacuum cleaner features HEPA filtration system, which helps in capturing nearly 99.9% of dust particles and allergens. This vacuum cleaner ensures that your house is not as clean and mess free, but it also ensures that it serves as an ideal choice for those who suffer from allergies, for pet owners who want to get rid of pet hair or pet dander around. Attachments for different surfaces: another feature of HomePro vacuum cleaner is the attachment that comes along. It serves as a multi surface cleaner, and this versatility comes from the different tools that the company provides along with its vacuum cleaner, for example: brush attachments help in lifting pet hair fine particles from upholstery, dusting brushes are provided to clean delicate services, and Crevice tools are provided to clean tight spaces.

When your vacuum cleaner comes with the right set of attachments, it makes a huge difference in the cleaning routine.



Design and comfort: the HomePro vacuum cleaner is made for user convenience. Its ergonomic handling and lightweight build helps customers to carry and maneuver around their homes, beat around furniture, common stairs, tight spaces in an easy manner. Pet Hair Performance : Pet owners rave about its ability to pick up fur from couches, rugs, and pet bedding. The powerful airflow combined with the brush tool makes it easier to remove stubborn strands from fabric.

Disclaimer: Features and specifications are provided by the manufacturer and subject to change. Always refer to the official website for the latest details.





HomePro Portable Vacuum – Trusted by 10,000+ Happy Users













Performance Testing: Real-World Results

To understand how HomePro performs beyond specs, we looked at various use-case scenarios:



Around the Home: On hardwood floors and furniture, it picked up crumbs and fine dust effortlessly. It's not intended for large-scale carpet cleaning but excels at precision work.

Inside the Car : This is where the HomePro really shines. Whether it's grit in the footwell, food debris in cup holders, or dust along the dashboard, the included crevice tool makes it easy to clean every inch.

Pet Hair Challenge : It handled cat hair on a velvet couch with no problem, thanks to its focused suction and brush tool. Users with shedding pets reported excellent results.

Battery Life Test : In normal use, we achieved 22–25 minutes of cleaning per charge, with fast recharging (under 3 hours) via USB-C. Noise Levels : Much quieter than standard vacuums. You could clean while others in the room read or worked without disruption.

Disclaimer: Testing outcomes are based on controlled scenarios and may not reflect every user experience.

Where can one purchase HomePro Vacuum? What's the price?





The HomePro Vacuum Cleaner can only be purchased from the official website . You say this because, then, 100% authentic product will be delivered at your doorstep. Additionally, you will be able to enjoy seasonal promotions and offers that the company might be running on their website. You will have access to good customer support and some extra perks and benefits. The pricing is as follows:



A single HomePro portable handheld vacuum is at a 50% discounted price of $79.95

A dual combo is priced at $72.95 each

A triple pack is priced at $59.95 each A pack of 4 is priced at $55.96 each





It also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee, wherein if you're not satisfied with the vacuum cleaner, you can return it within 30 days and claim for a full refund.









Disclaimer: Prices & return policy are subject to change. Always check the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date pricing before purchasing. All return shipping arrangements and charges shall be organized and paid by you. Shipping fees are non-refundable. If you are shipping an item of higher value, you should consider using a trackable shipping service.





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HomePro Vacuum available on Amazon, Walmart, or eBay?

No, the HomePro Handheld Vacuum is not sold on Amazon, Walmart, or eBay. To ensure you receive the authentic product with the latest model and valid warranty, it is only available through the official website .

Is HomePro Vacuum legit or a scam? (Reddit users want to know)

Yes, HomePro is a legitimate cordless vacuum . Reddit discussions suggest mixed opinions, but most positive reviews highlight its strong suction, compact size , and car-cleaning utility . Just ensure you order from the official website to avoid knockoffs.

How long does the HomePro Vacuum battery last?

The HomePro vacuum typically runs for 20–25 minutes on a full charge. This is suitable for quick cleanups in your car, kitchen, or around furniture.

Does HomePro work well for pet hair and car interiors?

Yes. Many buyers use HomePro specifically for removing pet hair from couches and cleaning tight car spaces , especially with the included nozzle and brush attachments.

What surfaces can it clean?

HomePro works best on:



Car interiors

Upholstery

Hardwood or tile floors

Desk areas Small spills on carpet (not ideal for full carpet cleaning)

Is there a return or money-back guarantee?

Yes. The official site offers a 30-day return policy . If you're not satisfied, you can return the vacuum in its original condition for a refund (check the site for exact terms).

How does it compare to popular handheld vacuums on Amazon or Walmart?

Compared to Amazon and Walmart's generic cordless vacuums, HomePro offers:



Higher suction efficiency

Longer-lasting battery

Stronger build quality And exclusive features like advanced filter tech and sleek ergonomic design

However, it's not listed on those platforms, so direct purchase from the official website is required .

Fast Cleanups Start with HomePro Portable Vacuum

Disclaimer: Answers are intended for general informational use and may not apply to all purchase scenarios. Check the official site for complete terms.

Pros of using HomePro Vacuum



Strong suction bar- despite its small size, the HomePro handheld vacuum comes with powerful motors that give strong suction, making the cleaner effective for picking pet hair, dirt, and debris from any surface

Lightweight and portable- it's a critical advantage as HomePro vacuum cleaner is compact in size and extremely lightweight in design. This makes it easy for users to carry it around and perfect for quick cleanup.

Cordless convenience- as this vacuum cleaner is cordless, it allows you to move freely without being restricted by the length of a power cord. This is a bone if you are using a vacuum cleaner to clean up your car or stairs

Multiple attachments- the various attachments that come with this vacuum cleaner and enhances the versatility of the device. Easy to maintain an empty- it comes with a backless design with an attachable dustbin, making it easy to empty and clean it.





Cons of using HomePro Vacuum



Not ideal to clean large areas

Battery life might battery Suction power reduces over the time





Best Portable Vacuum for Car & Home





Who Should Buy the HomePro Vacuum?

The HomePro Handheld Cordless Vacuum is designed for people who want fast, reliable cleaning without dealing with cords, bulky machines, or overpriced gadgets. If you're someone who values convenience and efficiency, HomePro is likely the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

This vacuum is ideal for:



Pet Owners: Constantly battling fur on the couch or car seats? HomePro's brush attachment lifts pet hair fast without clogging or tangling.

Busy Parents: Have little ones dropping snacks or crumbs all day long? Keep the HomePro within arm's reach and clean messes in seconds.

Car Enthusiasts: Keep your vehicle spotless by tackling dirt, sand, and snack debris from your seats, floors, and cup holders.

Small-Space Dwellers: Living in an apartment or dorm? The HomePro takes up virtually no space and replaces the need for a full-size vacuum.

Elderly Users or Anyone with Limited Mobility: Its lightweight design and one-button operation make it simple to use with minimal effort. Minimalists & Travelers: Whether you're decluttering or living on the go, the HomePro offers maximum utility with minimal footprint.

If your lifestyle calls for quick, cordless, and stress-free cleaning, the HomePro Vacuum will likely become your favorite tool of 2025.

Ready-to-Go Cleaning?





Customer Reviews & Testimonials

“A must-have for every car owner!”

"I use the HomePro Vacuum almost every day. It fits perfectly in my glove compartment and clears out crumbs, sand, and dust in minutes. No more trips to the car wash!"

- Jason R., San Diego, CA

“Compact, powerful, and pet-friendly”

"With two cats at home, fur is everywhere. The HomePro Vacuum easily pulls pet hair off my couch and rugs. Lightweight and quiet, it's the best I've tried."

- Priya M., Austin, TX

“Surprisingly strong suction”

"I didn't expect much from a cordless vacuum at this price, but the HomePro is impressive! Great for quick messes in my kitchen and under the dining table."

- Ethan K., Chicago, IL

“Perfect for apartment living”

"I live in a small NYC apartment and this vacuum is exactly what I needed. No cords, no hassle, and it charges quickly. Super handy for daily dusting and crumbs."

- Lana W., New York, NY

“Way better than my old Dustbuster”

"I bought this to replace my old handheld, and it's night and day. HomePro is quieter, more powerful, and lasts longer between charges. Definitely worth it."

- Bryan D., Seattle, WA

Disclaimer: Customer reviews are representative of individual experiences. Results may vary for others.

Clean Anytime, Anywhere

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Using Cordless Vacuums

Cordless vacuums like the HomePro are designed to be simple and convenient, but many users unknowingly make mistakes that reduce performance or shorten the vacuum's lifespan. Avoiding these common issues ensures you get the most from your investment.

Mistake #1: Using it for wet messes

The HomePro Vacuum is made for dry debris only. Vacuuming liquids can damage the motor and void the warranty.

Mistake #2: Not emptying the dustbin frequently

A full bin restricts airflow and reduces suction. Empty it after each session for best results.

Mistake #3: Forgetting to clean the filter

The washable filter should be rinsed regularly. Dirty filters can cause the vacuum to overheat or lose power.

Mistake #4: Overcharging the battery

Leaving it plugged in for extended periods after it's fully charged can degrade the battery. Unplug once the battery is full.

Mistake #5: Using the wrong attachment

Each attachment serves a purpose. The crevice tool is for narrow spaces, the brush is for soft surfaces, and the flat nozzle is ideal for smooth areas. Using the wrong one reduces effectiveness.

By following simple care tips and avoiding these mistakes, you'll extend the life of your HomePro Vacuum and keep it running at full strength.

Discover Why This Is 2025's Best Handheld Vacuum





Disclaimer: Comparisons are made using publicly available data and are intended for informational purposes only. Individual preferences and expectations may vary.

Why HomePro Outshines Other Cordless Handheld Vacuums

Tired of overpriced handheld vacuums that don't deliver? The HomePro Portable Vacuum proves you don't need to spend hundreds for powerful, cordless cleaning. While big names like Dyson offer strong suction, they also come with bulky designs and inflated price tags. Budget options like the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster or Bissell AeroSlim are affordable-but often fall short on suction strength and battery life.

HomePro strikes the perfect balance. It delivers Dyson-like performance without the bulk or cost. Compared to the Shark UltraCyclone, HomePro runs longer, feels lighter, and comes with more useful attachments. Whether you're cleaning your car seats, tackling pet hair on the couch, or clearing out crumbs under the kitchen table, HomePro handles it all with ease.

Why settle for one-size-fits-all when you can have a compact, high-powered vacuum designed for real-life messes? HomePro isn't just another cordless cleaner-it's the smarter, faster, more affordable solution people are switching to in 2025.

Say Goodbye to Dirt

HomePro Vacuum Maintenance Guide

Maintaining your HomePro Handheld Cordless Vacuum is quick and easy-and it ensures lasting performance and suction power over time. Here's a straightforward care routine to follow:

1. Empty the Dustbin After Every Use

Pop off the transparent dust container, empty it, and wipe with a dry cloth. A clean bin ensures maximum airflow.

2. Clean the Filter Weekly

The reusable filter should be rinsed under cold water at least once a week. Let it air dry completely before reinserting it into the unit. This helps maintain suction and protects the motor.

3. Charge Correctly

Always use the included USB-C cable and unplug the vacuum once it's fully charged. Overcharging can reduce battery life.

Quick Mess? Clean It Fast with the Best Handheld Vacuum

4. Store in a Dry, Dust-Free Area

Keep your vacuum away from direct sunlight, moisture, and heat. A drawer or cabinet is perfect.

5. Check Attachments for Clogs

Regularly inspect attachments for trapped debris and hair. Cleaning them ensures optimal airflow during use.

Just 5 minutes of maintenance each week can keep your HomePro Vacuum performing like new for months-or even years.

Disclaimer: Cleaning and care suggestions are for general upkeep. Always follow the manufacturer's maintenance instructions.

Final Verdict: Is HomePro the Best Handheld Cordless Vacuum in 2025?

After thorough testing, comparison, and real customer feedback, the answer is clear: HomePro is one of the best handheld cordless vacuums of 2025 for everyday, on-the-go cleaning. It's lightweight, powerful, compact, and packed with smart features that outperform many bigger brands-without the bulky size or premium price tag. HomePro vacuum cleaner proves to be an ideal cleaning solution in the present times right now because of its less design, extremely lightweight build, HEPA filtration system, and all the multiple attachments that make it an ideal vacuum cleaner for cleaning multiple surfaces at home. The fact that the company gives a 30 days money back guarantee, the HomePro vacuum cleaner is a risk free investment. So what are you waiting for? Keep your home clean, dust free, and allergen free with the help of HomePro vacuum cleaner.





