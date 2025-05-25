'MTV Roadies': Gautam Gulati's Gang Flies Past A Thin Winning Margin

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) The latest episode of the adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies Double Cross' was defined by high stakes, and tensions running at an all time high.

The Roadies reach the task location consisting of towering structures, hanging grids, ziplines, and a setup that screams next-level madness. The Gang Leaders are given the difficult challenge to choose the one contestant who can perform from their whole gang.

But there's a catch, Rannvijay throws in a twist, saying that four Roadies will compete, and one of them will be voted out by their rivals in an instance where politics meets pressure.

A giant metal grid sways mid-air. From it hang ropes, the only way up. The Roadies claw and climb with desperation. At the top, tricky math equations test their speed and brains. The goal? Unlock a box with the right code - but not all boxes hold keys. Only the smartest, the sharpest, will find the key to their bike.

From the top of the structure, they zipline down in full action-hero mode, hurling color bombs at bullseyes, every accurate shot shaving seconds off their final time. Then, it's a mad dash to their bikes, and the last leg is a high-speed race to the finish. One final burst of adrenaline decides who crosses into the finale, and who crashes out of the competition.

Gautam's Gang emerges as the winner flying past the winning margin of barely a second. This wasn't just a win, it was a statement. It wasn't just a task, it was war. With blood, sweat, betrayal, and redemption all rolled into one. And now, with the 'Ticket to Finale' in hand, Gautam's gang stands inches away from immortality.

'MTV Roadies Double Cross' is available on MTV and JioHotstar.