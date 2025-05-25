Sarbananda Sonowal Urges People To Commit To Nation-Building, Economic Growth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Hailing this historic transformation of India in last decade, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Sunday called upon the citizens of the country to commit to the cause of nation building and work sincerely towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing a gathering at the“Mann Ki Baat” listening event and 'Tiranga Yatra' in Dibrugarh, Sonowal said,“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' has consistently inspired the citizens of the nation through transformative ideas and stories of courage from across the country. Listening to today's address once again left me inspired”.

“The Prime Minister has urged all citizens to dedicate themselves to building a developed and self-reliant India. Under his leadership, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy. We must commit ourselves to taking this journey of growth and prosperity to even greater heights and ultimately achieve Modi ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat,” the minister added.

Joining the Tiranga Yatra to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, Sonowal paid tribute to the valour of India's armed forces and credited their fearless dedication and PM Modi's resolute leadership for the mission's success.

Along the route, Sonowal also interacted with rickshaw pullers and labourers to thank them for their service to the society.

“Shramiks are one of the key driving forces of our great nation. Meeting these hardworking individuals is always a source of joy and inspiration for me. I thank them for their hard work towards the service of the society. After interacting with them, I felt encouraged and grateful to this wonderful country where everyone is working towards building a better tomorrow under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” he mentioned.

“The unshaken smiles of Shramiks, even in the face of hardship, are what keep us going. They always inspire me. The Modi government remains committed to their holistic welfare and development,” the minister added.

-IANS

na/