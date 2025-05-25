Congress Appoints Central Observers For Selection Of District Chiefs In MP, Haryana
"Each Observer will be deputed to one district, along with PCC Observers, to complete the process," the statement issued by party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, said.
The party has named 50 AICC Observers for Madhya Pradesh and 21 for Haryana.
The observers for Madhya Pradesh are Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Gidugu Rudra Raju, Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Mohd Arif Naseem Khan, Yashomati Thakur, Aradhana Mishra Mona, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Sukhdeo Bhagat, Bajan Lal Jatav, Rahul Kaswan, Harish Chandra Meena, Murari Lal Meena, Kalyan Kale, Shyamkumar Barwe, Abdul Khaleque, Ajoy Kumar, Raghu Sharma, R.C. Khuntia, Vivek Bansal, Mohan Markam, Ripun Bora, Rajesh Thakur, Anil Chaudhary, Bhai Jagtap, Krishna Tirath, Dr K.C. Padvi, Sunil Kedar, Vishwajit Kadam, Banna Gupta, Kunal Patil, S.A Sampat Kumar, Rajesh Tiwari, Abhishek Dutt, Suraj Hegde, Dr Sirivella Prasad, Kewal Singh Pathania, Suresh Kumar, Hemant Ogale, Ashok Chandna, Nadeem Javed, Rohit Chaudhary, Sarat Raut, Debasis Patnaik, Sanjay Kapoor, B.P. Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Rehana Rayaz Chisti, Charulata Tokas, and Bhaiya Pawar.
The observers for Haryana are Jagdish Thakore, Manickam Tagore, Prof Varsha Gaikwad, Dr Amar Singh, G.C. Chandrasekhar, Girish Chodankar, Qazi Nizamuddin, Vijay Inder Singla, Lalji Desai, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Jai Singh Agrawal, Rafeek Khan, Bhuwan Kapri, Vinod Sultanpuri, Prakash Joshi, Manoj Chauhan, Christopher Tilak, Jagdish Jangid, Srinivas B.V. and Amit Vij.
