Former Andhra Minister Arrested In Illegal Mining Case

Amaravati, May 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy in an illegal quartz mining case in Kerala on Sunday.

Kakani, who had been evading arrest for the last couple of months, was picked up by a team of Andhra Pradesh Police in Kerala. He is likely to be brought to Nellore on Monday.

A case was booked against Kakani in Nellore district in February on the allegations of unauthorised mineral extraction and illegal transportation following a complaint by the Mines and Geology Department.

Notices were issued to him by the Nellore Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in connection with the case. However, he failed to appear before the police.

The former minister, who is the fourth accused in the case, had also approached the High Court and later the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail but did not get any relief.

Last month, police issued a lookout notice against Kakani Govardhan Reddy to prevent him from leaving the country. The notice has been circulated to airports and seaports.

There are allegations that during the YSRCP rule, Kakani was involved in illegal mining of quartz in the Nellore district.

It was alleged that quartz mining continued illegally near Thoderu village in Podalakur mandal, despite the expiration of a mica mining lease near Tatiparthi.

TDP leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy raised concerns about large-scale illegal mining in 2019.

An inquiry by the Mines and Geology Department revealed that 61,313 metric tonnes of quartz had been unlawfully extracted and transported, leading to an estimated revenue loss of Rs 7.56 crore, including penalties.

The inquiry, taken up after the TDP-led coalition came to power last year, also revealed that Kakani had illegally stored explosive material used in the mining. He had also allegedly threatened the tribals who questioned illegal mining.

Kakani is one of several YSRCP leaders facing the probe for alleged corruption during YSRCP rule.

The YSRCP, however, has accused the TDP of targeting its leaders out of political vendetta.