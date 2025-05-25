Sölden In Austria Is Now Epic Buy An Epic Pass By May 26 To Ski And Ride At The Lowest Price

Sölden In Austria Is Now Epic Buy An Epic Pass By May 26 To Ski And Ride At The Lowest Price
Sölden offers high-alpine adventure with modern flair. Highlights include the cinematic 007 ELEMENTS James Bond experience at over 9,800 feet, the ice Q gourmet restaurant made famous in "Spectre" and the BIG3 Rally across Sölden's three highest peaks. With 31 lifts and 89 miles of slopes, 33 cozy ski huts, an unmatched lineup of on-mountain entertainment and signature events, the resort is known for experiences that go far beyond skiing.
Sölden is host to the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Opening each October, and exciting events like the Electric Mountain Festival that brings international DJs to the slopes, and the Hannibal glacier performance, a large-scale live production on snow and ice. For winter 2025/26, Sölden is once again making a bold statement in innovation and infrastructure with significant investments, including two new high-capacity lifts that further enhance glacier access and guest comfort. For ultimate relaxation, Aqua Dome – Tirol Therme is one of Europe's most iconic thermal spas and a must-visit for wellness lovers.
"We're proud to join the Epic Pass and open Sölden to a new global audience," said Jakob Falkner, CEO of Bergbahnen Sölden. "This partnership brings together innovation, alpine heritage, and our passion for unforgettable mountain experiences– while showcasing Sölden's unique mix of sport and entertainment worldwide."
The Epic Pass ($1,051 for adults; $537 for children) and Epic Adaptive Pass ($527 for adults; $270 for children) will include five days of access to Sölden. Epic Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year through May 26. May 26 is also the last chance to receive two Buddy Ticket (for up to 45% savings on a lift ticket) and six Ski With a Friend Tickets to help Pass Holders share days at their favorite resorts with family and friends. Further, May 26 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass with just $49 down. Pay $49 at the time of purchase, with the remainder of the purchase due mid-September.
Sölden is the latest partner resort in Austria to be added to the Epic Pass lineup for the 2025/26 winter season capping of a week of exciting announcements from Vail Resorts. Earlier this week, Austrian ski areas Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Hintertux, and Silvretta Montafon joined the 2025/26 Epic Pass roster. These new partners are in addition to existing Pass Holder access to Ski Arlberg, the largest connected ski resort in Austria and one of the six largest ski resorts in the world.
The Epic Pass now offers access to 34 resorts across ten ski areas in Europe, plus unlimited, unrestricted access to 37 iconic North American mountain resorts, like Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Stowe and many more. With Epic Pass, skiers and riders have the flexibility to buy their Pass now and decide later where and when to ski or ride. Visit epicpass to compare Pass options and buy a Pass before prices increase May 26.
