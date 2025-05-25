Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Governor Mills Orders Flags Lowered On Memorial Day


2025-05-25 11:15:53
May 25, 2025

May 25, 2025

Consistent with a directive of the President, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and the State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide from 12:01 a.m. to noon on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025 in honor and recognition of America's fallen service members.

Read the full text of the President's proclamation .

