Governor Mills Orders Flags Lowered On Memorial Day
May 25, 2025
Consistent with a directive of the President, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and the State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide from 12:01 a.m. to noon on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025 in honor and recognition of America's fallen service members.
Read the full text of the President's proclamation .
