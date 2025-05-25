Uttarakhand: Divyang Jeevan Joshi Creates Artwork On Pine Bark, PM Modi Salutes His Spirit

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, May 25 (IANS) People consider pine bark to be useless, but Jeevan Chandra Joshi, a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, is bringing life to wood with his artwork. Without any modern tools, he has carved many life-like figures on the bark with his hands, and people are also amazed to see his creations.

He has made many artefacts on this bark, including a replica of pilgrimage sites like Badrinath, Kedarnath, traditional drums, musical instruments, conch, Shivling, map of India, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, mentioned the unique wooden artwork of polio-stricken Jeevan Joshi and also praised him.

Jeevan Joshi was exhilarated and proud to know that PM Modi praised his artwork publicly.

The 65-year-old Jeevan Chandra Joshi, a resident of Katgharia, never let his physical disability affect his art. Today, he is an expert in an art that is being appreciated not only in the country but also abroad.

He is the first person to be awarded the Senior Fellowship by the Ministry of Culture for working on pine baguette, i.e. the dried bark of the pine tree. This achievement not only recognises his art but also sets an example that there is no substitute for hard work and dedication.

Joshi is suffering from polio. He has had difficulty walking since childhood, but due to his high-flying spirit, he has become self-reliant and has now become an inspiration for others. He learned the art related to wood and bark from his father.

The compulsion of not being able to go out of the house forced him to discover a different world within the house. This journey made him a master craftsman.

He told IANS that he has been practising this art for 25 to 30 years. He not only adopted this art himself but has now started training some local children in this art as well.

He believes that if the government promotes this art, migration from the mountains will stop and local people will get employment. He says that the path to self-employment lies in such arts, and there is a need to preserve and promote them.

Meanwhile, local social worker Narendra Sharma said, "Artists like Jeevan Chandra Joshi are our heritage. The government should provide a platform to such people so that their art reaches the new generation. Their story is not just an inspiration, it is a story of change."