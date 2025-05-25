India Takes Giant Leap In Solar Energy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) India's solar energy capacity has taken a massive leap in the last 11 years from a mere 2.82 GW in 2014 to an impressive 105.65 GW as of March 31 this year, according to official figures.

Solar energy has emerged as the new driving force of India's renewable energy thrust, a senior official said.

The total installed solar capacity of 105.65 GW comprises 81.01 GW from ground-mounted installations, 17.02 GW from rooftop solar, 2.87 GW from solar components of hybrid projects, and 4.74 GW from off-grid systems. The growth demonstrates continued uptake of solar energy across utility-scale and distributed categories, the official said.

The expansion in the installation of solar power generation capacity has been backed by a robust domestic production of solar cells and wafers, which was almost non-existent in 2014, the official further stated.

India has now built a strong foundation with 25GW of solar cell production and 2GW of wafer production.

The country also has plans to set up solar cells and wafer capacity of 100GW and 40GW respectively by 2030, which is aimed at reducing dependence on imports and attaining self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fixed a target of 500 GW for renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of the country's goal to reduce its carbon footprint in the fight against climate change.

India's wind energy capacity has more than doubled to 51GW presently from 21GW in 2014. Wind energy also witnessed sustained progress during 2024-25, with 4.15 GW of new capacity added, compared to 3.25 GW in FY 2023–24.

Bioenergy installations reached a total capacity of 11.58 GW, which includes 0.53 GW from off-grid and waste-to-energy projects.

Small hydropower projects have achieved a capacity of 5.10 GW, with a further 0.44 GW under implementation. These sectors continue to complement the solar and wind segments by contributing to the decentralised and diversified nature of India's energy landscape.

In addition to the installed capacities, India has 169.40 GW of renewable energy projects under implementation and 65.06 GW already tendered. This includes 65.29 GW from emerging solutions such as hybrid systems, round-the-clock power, peaking power, and thermal + RE bundling projects. These initiatives represent a strategic shift towards ensuring grid stability and reliable supply from renewable sources.