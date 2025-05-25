Eldery Tribal Woman Dies After Gang-Rape In MP's Khandwa District

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 25 (IANS) A deeply disturbing incident -- reminiscent of the infamous Nirbhaya case in Delhi -- has emerged from Khandwa district, where an elderly tribal woman was gang-raped, subjected to extreme torture following which the victim ultimately lost her life.

The accused even used a sharp steel object to disembowel internal portion of private parts. The accused -- two individuals -- have been taken into custody, yet the police have not disclosed further details about the incident.

The perpetrators committed unspeakable acts, inserting sharp objects into the victim's private parts, causing severe internal injuries.

She suffered prolonged agony and ultimately succumbed to her wounds.

The victim, a 45-year-old mother of two grown children, was reportedly abandoned by her attackers after the assault, loot of Rs 20,000 and left to suffer in excruciating pain before finally passing away due to the lack of timely medical intervention.

According to police sources, the crime occurred on Saturday afternoon under the jurisdiction of the Khalwa police station near Roshni village.

"The assault was so brutal that her ovary was forcefully expelled from her body,” a source revealed.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Congress strongly condemned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government and announced a three-member investigative committee to uncover the truth behind the case.

The panel, composed entirely of women, aims to ensure justice. State Congress unit president Jitu Patwari expressed his outrage on social media, stating: "The brutal rape and murder of a tribal woman in Khandwa district has shaken the entire state. We strongly denounce this heinous act and are committed to seeking justice for the victim's family. A three-member investigation team will visit the location, engage with the victim's family, speak to local representatives and officials, and present a detailed report to the party leadership. The Congress remains vigilant in upholding the dignity and safety of the tribal community and will ensure that the perpetrators face the harshest punishment."

According to locals, a wedding ceremony had taken place in the village on Friday.

Several women from the family had come to stay at a nearby farm, and after the festivities, they asked the victim to escort them back.

The farm was barely half a km away.

However, she never returned home that night. Assuming she had stayed at the farm, her family did not immediately search for her.

The next morning, when she was still missing, they went to the farm, only to be told that she had returned the previous evening, accompanied by two villagers, Sunil and Hari.

Later, a woman from the same village, Bhuribai, informed them that the victim was lying in excruciating pain, semi-conscious, in a shed behind her house.

When her family reached her, she was barely conscious. They tried to revive her, gave her water, and eventually brought her home.

When asked what had happened, she painfully whispered: "Something terrible has happened to me. I will not survive."

She told them that Sunil and Hari had raped her. She was critically injured, suffering from severe bleeding, with internal organs protruding.

Both accused were known to her. Authorities suspect that sharp or hard objects were used during the attack, causing extensive damage.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Preliminary medical reports have confirmed severe internal trauma.

The police are yet to confirm whether they have received the post-mortem report.