IPL 2025: Have Played Superb Cricket In Last Few Games, Hopefully We Go Out With A Win, Says Head
SRH, runners-up of IPL 2022, failed to make it to IPL 2025 playoffs. But the Pat Cummins-led side is coming into Sunday's clash by winning three of their last four games. A win for SRH over KKR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will given them a sixth-place finish in points table.
“It wasn't ideal (of being down with Covid-19) – not being able to enjoy despite having a few days off at home. But I am back now and feeling good, so hope we can have another win. Been pretty good since we came back from the break. We have been playing superb cricket from last few games, so hope we can go out with a win,” said Head in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.
Head has been a pale shadow of his attacking best – amassing only 298 runs in 13 innings at an average of 27.09.“I saw the wicket, and we talked to the guys who've played here before, and just start positively and assess things going forward. In the last game, we set a platform for a really good score and batters behind us are in nice touch. We will try to assess the wicket as quickly as possible,” he added.
When SRH were at Kotla last time, Head and Abhishek Sharma smacked 125 runs in power-play and posted a gigantic 267 against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 season.“We've been working hard, training well but this season hasn't been the best for us. Hopefully we can sign off well.”
“Delhi is always a good place to come to and play your cricket. The pitches have been nice to the batters this year, as I saw the other games happening here. Hopefully we get one more such wicket here,” concluded Head.
