Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Breaking! Lalu Yadav EXPELS Tej Pratap From RJD & Family | Tejashwi Reacts

Breaking! Lalu Yadav EXPELS Tej Pratap From RJD & Family | Tejashwi Reacts


2025-05-25 10:09:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a major political and personal twist, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years and also cut ties with him from the family. Reacting to the move, Tejashwi Yadav said, 'Political and personal life are different. He's an adult, free to take decisions.' Tejashwi added he found out through the media and respects the party chief's decision.

MENAFN25052025007385015968ID1109592705

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search