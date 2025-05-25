Western Azerbaijan Community Condemns Statement Of Armenian Apostolic Church
The Armenian Apostolic Church, which incites racial hatred and demonstrates a negative attitude toward Azerbaijanis in its statement, once again proves that it is a politicized organization, far removed from the values of humanism, and that its true goal is to deepen discord between peoples.
This is stated in a declaration by the Western Azerbaijan Community. It reads: "The fact that the Armenian Apostolic Church, instead of promoting harmony, interfaith dialogue, and peace among peoples, sows hatred and opposes the return of Western Azerbaijanis, their freedom of religion, and the restoration of their religious and cultural heritage, is a matter of serious concern.
The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the international community to condemn the politicized actions of the Armenian Apostolic Church, which are based on racial discrimination."
