Malaysia FM: ASEAN To Review Ukraine's Dialogue Partner Bid
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Sunday ASEAN would review Ukraine's application to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner, with further deliberations to be undertaken at the senior officials' level.
Speaking at a news conference following a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers, held in Kuala Lumpur, Hasan said the case was sent to the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) to explore how the grouping can engage with Ukraine moving forward.
"We want to explore how best we can work in Ukraine in the agreement," he said, adding that the review process is ongoing and requested the SOM to proceed accordingly.
He underlined that it is essential to promote ASEAN's unity and centrality in dealing with foreign partners, noting that this relationship should be forged through ASEAN-run mechanisms.
In this regard, the Malaysian foreign minister stressed that cementing ASEAN's unity and centrality is of paramount significance amid mounting global challenges and uncertainty.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967 and includes in its membership Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.
The ASEAN also has major strategic partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, the US, India, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the EU. (pickup previous)
