Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait To Participate In Arab Media Summit '25 In Dubai

2025-05-25 10:04:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Salem Al-Methen
DUBAI, May 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitآ's Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi will represent His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the Arab Media Summit 2025, on Monday in Dubai.
The summit, organized by the Dubai Press Club under the patronage of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, will be held from May 26 to 28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Bringing together over 6,000 media professionals, policymakers, editors-in-chief, influencers, and technology experts from across the Arab world, the summit is set to feature more than 175 sessions and 35 workshops.
Discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including the future of Arab media, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.
Minister Al-Mutairi will participate in a high-level panel discussion alongside Bahrainآ's Information Minister Dr. Ramzan Al-Noaimi, Lebanonآ's Information Minister Paul Morcos, Egyptآ's head of the National Media Authority Ahmad Al-Moslemany, and UAEآ's Chairman of the National Media Office Sheikh Abdullah Al-Hamed.
The three-day event will include key forums such as the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Forum, and the Arab Social Media Pioneers Summit, and it will also host several award ceremonies, including the Arab Youth Media Creativity Awards, the Arab Media Awards, and the Arab Social Media Pioneers Awards.
Prominent speakers at the summit include Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmad Al-Tayeb, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salame, and British journalist Piers Morgan.
This yearآ's summit aims to foster dialogue on the evolving landscape of Arab media, the impact of digital innovation, and strategies to enhance the credibility and quality of media content across the region.
The event will also showcase successful media initiatives from 26 countries, offering insights into global best practices and fostering collaboration across the Arab media industry. (end)
MENAFN25052025000071011013ID1109592681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

