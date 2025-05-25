QSE Index Closes 0.35 Percent Lower
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading lower by 37.850 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 10,736.410 points.
During the session, 159,665,159 shares, valued at QR 274,153,614.004, were traded in 12,769 transactions across all sectors.
Shares of 14 companies rose, while 36 companies saw a decline in their share price, and 3 companies maintained their previous closing price.
Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 636,901,803,225.372, compared to QR QR 636,516,402,389.348 in the previous session.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Stocktwits Launches Cryptotwits, Bridging Traditional Finance And Crypto For 10M+ Investors
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment