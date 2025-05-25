Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QSE Index Closes 0.35 Percent Lower


2025-05-25 10:02:10
QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading lower by 37.850 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 10,736.410 points.

During the session, 159,665,159 shares, valued at QR 274,153,614.004, were traded in 12,769 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 14 companies rose, while 36 companies saw a decline in their share price, and 3 companies maintained their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 636,901,803,225.372, compared to QR QR 636,516,402,389.348 in the previous session.

