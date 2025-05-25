Malaysia Urges ASEAN To Speak Up Against 'Double Standards' On Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to speak firmly and collectively in defense of international law, pointing to the crises in Gaza and Myanmar as tests of the bloc's moral responsibility.

Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamad Hasan, underscored that ASEAN must not remain on the sidelines in the face of global injustices, stressing the bloc's responsibility to leverage its voice on the international stage to defend the oppressed and promote solutions based on international law and universal principles.

Hasan emphasized the need for ASEAN to reflect deeply and play a meaningful and proactive role in shaping global progress, including by taking a unified and firm stance on critical issues such as peace, justice, equality, human rights and the rule of law.

"ASEAN cannot remain silent. We have a voice in world affairs, and we must use our voice to speak up for the oppressed and offer solutions grounded in principles and international law", he said during the opening remarks at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Sunday.

The Malaysian Foreign Minister also said that "the total siege of Gaza by the Israeli forces is causing mass starvation and deaths", adding that "the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people continue to reflect indifference and double standards. They are a direct result of the erosion of the sanctity of international law".

Malaysia chaired the closed meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers (AMM) in preparation for the 46th ASEAN Summit, the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit, and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

Malaysia will host the 46th ASEAN Summit and related summits at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from May 26 to 27.