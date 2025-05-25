Two-Year-Old Expat In Qatar Secures Records For Exceptional Memory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At just two years old, Aakarsh, a child of Indian expatriates living in Qatar, has earned recognition from both the Indian Book of Records and Noble World Records for his extraordinary memory and cognitive abilities.

Aakarsh's journey into the record books began at the age of 1 year and 9 months, when he was recognized by the Indian Book of Records Achiever for his exceptional ability to memorize and recite a wide range of topics.

He successfully recited 44 animals, 16 flowers, 14 shapes, 14 birds, 8 planets, 22 vehicles, 28 fruits, and 26 vegetables, answered 17 general knowledge questions, identified 54 flashcards, recited the English alphabet and the months of the year, counted from 1 to 20, and mimicked the sounds of 12 animals.

Just two months later, at the age of 1 year and 11 months, Aakarsh received further recognition from the Noble World Records for reciting the names of all Indian states and union territories along with their capital cities within a timeframe of 1 minute and 22 seconds.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Aakarsh's parents shared how his talents first came to light.

“We began to notice Aakarsh's exceptional memory and learning abilities when he started picking up things very quickly just by observing his elder sister, Dhvani, who herself has achieved multiple records at a young age,” they said, emphasizing the role his sister played in inspiring him.

“He naturally began to mimic her learning routines, such as reciting names, answering questions, and identifying objects,” they added.



Aakarsh's parents have focused on creating a nurturing and playful environment to support his development.“He learns through fun activities like flashcards, storytelling, watching educational YouTube videos for kids, and interactive play,” they noted.

To avoid overwhelming him, the family ensures that learning is always short, mood-based, and playful.“His learning often happens during sibling playtime or when he's in the mood to read the charts on our wall. We make sure to include breaks and free play so that learning always feels like an enjoyable experience rather than a task,” they added.

Aakarsh's story highlights the vital role a supportive home environment plays in shaping a child's early development. It serves as a reminder of how nurturing talent from an early age, while ensuring a healthy and happy childhood, can contribute positively to society.