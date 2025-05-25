Novo Cinemas To Host Live Champions League Final Screening For PSG Fans In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint-Germain has officially reached the UEFA Champions League Final, and to mark this historic achievement, the club is inviting fans in Qatar to experience the excitement like never before. On Saturday, May 31, at 10pm, Novo Cinemas across Qatar will host exclusive live screenings of the final match - turning their venues into a dedicated fan zone for the biggest night in European football.

Fans are encouraged to wear their PSG jerseys and join fellow supporters for an unforgettable cinema experience. Each venue will feature halftime activations, including live fan chants, special video messages, and interactive moments on screen to keep the energy and spirit high throughout the night.

Former PSG player and club ambassador Didier Domi shared his excitement:

“PSG reaching the final is a proud moment for the club and for our fans worldwide. To see Qatar, one of PSG's strongest communities come together like this shows the true power of football. Watching the game in cinemas with fellow fans will bring back the stadium feeling, and I encourage everyone to take part in this celebration.”

Tickets are available now at With limited seating and high demand expected, fans are encouraged to book early to secure their spots.