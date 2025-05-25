Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices
The Azeri Light crude oil, produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field and priced on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.21 (0.31%) from the previous week to reach $67.29 per barrel. During the period, the highest price recorded was $67.72 per barrel, and the lowest was $66.65.
For Azeri Light crude oil sold FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the weekly average was $65.98 per barrel, down by $0.23 (0.35%) compared to last week. The maximum price was $66.40 per barrel, and the minimum was $65.34.
URALS crude oil prices fell to an average of $52.35 per barrel, marking an increase of $0.21 (0.49%) from the previous week. The highest price reached $52.89 per barrel, while the lowest was $51.61.
The Dated Brent benchmark increased slightly by $0.21 (0.32%) to $65.46 per barrel. Its highest price during the week was $66, and the lowest was $64.74.
