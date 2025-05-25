Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

2025-05-25 09:12:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) This week, the average prices for Dated Brent, Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Urals crude oil all experienced declines, Azernews reports.

The Azeri Light crude oil, produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field and priced on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.21 (0.31%) from the previous week to reach $67.29 per barrel. During the period, the highest price recorded was $67.72 per barrel, and the lowest was $66.65.

For Azeri Light crude oil sold FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the weekly average was $65.98 per barrel, down by $0.23 (0.35%) compared to last week. The maximum price was $66.40 per barrel, and the minimum was $65.34.

URALS crude oil prices fell to an average of $52.35 per barrel, marking an increase of $0.21 (0.49%) from the previous week. The highest price reached $52.89 per barrel, while the lowest was $51.61.

The Dated Brent benchmark increased slightly by $0.21 (0.32%) to $65.46 per barrel. Its highest price during the week was $66, and the lowest was $64.74.

