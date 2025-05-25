Andrii Sybiha Highlights Importance Of Azerbaijan's Support For Ukraine's Territorial Integrity
Sybiha stated that it is crucial for Ukraine that Azerbaijan continues to support its territorial integrity. He expressed deep appreciation for this ongoing support, noting that it is especially vital during such a challenging period in Ukraine's history. Sybiha also personally thanked Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for his unwavering commitment and assistance in this regard.
" It is important for Ukraine that Azerbaijan supports its territorial integrity, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister
“At this dramatic moment in Ukrainian history, it is very important that Azerbaijan consistently supports Ukraine and our territorial integrity. We highly appreciate this, and I personally thanked Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for this support,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment