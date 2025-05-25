Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LIC Makes History: Most Life Insurance Policies Sold In A Day

LIC Makes History: Most Life Insurance Policies Sold In A Day


2025-05-25 09:00:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Government-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has earned a Guinness World Records title for selling the most life insurance policies in 24 hours. This historic achievement, verified by Guinness World Records, recognises the extraordinary performance of the corporation's dedicated agency network on January 20, 2025. The state-owned insurer said in a statement that on that particular day, 452,839 agents of Life Insurance Corporation of India successfully completed and issued an astounding 588,107 life insurance policies across India.

This monumental effort established a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry within a 24-hour period. The statement added that team LIC is "absolutely thrilled" to receive this prestigious record.

"It is a powerful validation of the relentless dedication, skill, and tireless work ethics of our agents. This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families," LIC said.

The record attempt was the culmination of a thoughtful initiative by Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD, LIC in the form of an appeal to every Agent to complete at least one policy on "Mad Million Day" -- January 20, 2025.

Mohanty thanked all the esteemed insurance buyers, agents, and employees for making "Mad Million Day" historic, as their incredible performance in procuring a record number of policies on a single day has now been recognised and has entered the Guinness World Records.

MENAFN25052025007385015968ID1109592601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search