LIC Makes History: Most Life Insurance Policies Sold In A Day
This monumental effort established a new global benchmark for agent productivity in the life insurance industry within a 24-hour period. The statement added that team LIC is "absolutely thrilled" to receive this prestigious record.
"It is a powerful validation of the relentless dedication, skill, and tireless work ethics of our agents. This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families," LIC said.
The record attempt was the culmination of a thoughtful initiative by Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD, LIC in the form of an appeal to every Agent to complete at least one policy on "Mad Million Day" -- January 20, 2025.
Mohanty thanked all the esteemed insurance buyers, agents, and employees for making "Mad Million Day" historic, as their incredible performance in procuring a record number of policies on a single day has now been recognised and has entered the Guinness World Records.
