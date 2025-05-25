Shreya Ghoshal Honors Indian Soldiers With Emotional Performance In Mumbai [WATCH]
Before singing the anthem, she paused to share a message that deeply resonated with the crowd.“Every second that we are standing here, we are not even having a single worry in our mind because there is somebody protecting us at the border,” she said. With visible emotion, she added,“Any place you ever see an army man, navy or air force officer, we should touch their feet. This song is my way of touching their feet - a Charan Sparsh.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)
Her tribute came in the wake of recent acts of bravery by Indian forces, including the successful Operation Sindoor and the defense against a recent attack attempt from Pakistan. Shreya's words served as a reminder of the sacrifices made daily by those in uniform.
As she began singing Maa Tujhe Salaam, the entire auditorium rose, uniting in voice and spirit. It was no longer just a concert - it was a salute to the real heroes of the nation.
Shreya concluded her tribute with a heartfelt plea for unity, urging bands and artists across the country to join in honoring the armed forces through music.“If everyone sings this together, I think it will be a very beautiful feeling,” she said.
The evening ended not just with applause, but with hearts full of pride. Shreya's performance stood as a national salute - a melody of respect, unity, and deep gratitude.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Stocktwits Launches Cryptotwits, Bridging Traditional Finance And Crypto For 10M+ Investors
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment