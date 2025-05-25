Shreya Ghoshal Honors Indian Soldiers With Emotional Performance In Mumbai [WATCH]

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) At the Mumbai leg of her All Hearts Tour, Shreya Ghoshal delivered more than just a musical performance - she created an unforgettable moment of patriotism and gratitude. During the concert, Shreya moved the audience to tears with a powerful tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, performing the iconic Maa Tujhe Salaam with heartfelt emotion.

Before singing the anthem, she paused to share a message that deeply resonated with the crowd.“Every second that we are standing here, we are not even having a single worry in our mind because there is somebody protecting us at the border,” she said. With visible emotion, she added,“Any place you ever see an army man, navy or air force officer, we should touch their feet. This song is my way of touching their feet - a Charan Sparsh.”

Her tribute came in the wake of recent acts of bravery by Indian forces, including the successful Operation Sindoor and the defense against a recent attack attempt from Pakistan. Shreya's words served as a reminder of the sacrifices made daily by those in uniform.

As she began singing Maa Tujhe Salaam, the entire auditorium rose, uniting in voice and spirit. It was no longer just a concert - it was a salute to the real heroes of the nation.

Shreya concluded her tribute with a heartfelt plea for unity, urging bands and artists across the country to join in honoring the armed forces through music.“If everyone sings this together, I think it will be a very beautiful feeling,” she said.

The evening ended not just with applause, but with hearts full of pride. Shreya's performance stood as a national salute - a melody of respect, unity, and deep gratitude.