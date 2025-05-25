5 Youngest Arsenal Debutants Who Made Club History

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Meet the five youngest players to debut for Arsenal, including Ethan Nwaneri and Cesc Fabregas. See how each youngster made their mark on the Gunners' history.

Age on Debut: 15 years, 5 months, 28 days

Match: Arsenal vs Brentford (3-0 win)

Moment: Came on in stoppage time for Fabio Vieira

Ethan Nwaneri made Arsenal history and became the youngest player in Premier League history. His debut under Mikel Arteta during a 3-0 win at Brentford turned heads across English football. Since then, Nwaneri has featured in 36 games, scoring nine goals. His efforts earned him a new squad number with greater involvement next season.

Age on Debut: 16 years, 2 months, 10 days

Match: Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers (League Cup)

Moment: Emergency debut due to injuries in goalkeeper ranks

Amid a keeper crisis, Jack Porter stepped in and made history as Arsenal's youngest goalkeeper. Although he conceded a late goal, the youngster handled the pressure in a tough spot. He has since been a regular fixture on the bench and played consistently for the Under-18s.

Age on Debut: 16 years, 5 months, 24 days

Match: Arsenal vs Rotherham United (League Cup)

Moment: Started and played 85 minutes

Fabregas shattered Jermaine Pennant's age record when he debuted shortly after arriving from Barcelona. A year later, he was part of the squad that lifted the FA Cup. His rise was sharp, leading Arsenal to the 2006 Champions League final and captaining the club by 2008. After spells with Barcelona, Chelsea, and Monaco, Fabregas now manages Como.

Age on Debut: 16 years, 8 months, 12 days

Match: Arsenal vs Blackburn Rovers (4-0 win)

Moment: Subbed in late for Robin van Persie

Wilshere fully broke into the team in 2010/11 and famously starred against Barcelona. Despite constant injuries, he made 197 appearances and scored 14 goals. After managing Arsenal's U18s, he's now part of Norwich City's staff.

Age on Debut: 16 years, 10 months, 15 days

Match: Arsenal vs Middlesbrough (League Cup)

Moment: Played final 15 minutes in a draw

Pennant was Arsenal's youngest ever player at the time. Though his Gunners career never fully took off with 26 appearances in six years. He did score a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Southampton during the Invincibles run. Loaned out in 2003, he left in 2005 and retired in 2017. Now, he works as a pundit.