Eid Al-Adha 2025: When Is Bakrid? Crescent Moon Sighting Dates For India, Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Live Mint) Eid al-Adha, the second holiest festival of Islam followers, is expected to be observed across Islamic nations on June 6 (Friday), according to reports. This festival, also known as Bakrid, is celebrated across the Muslim wolrd, including in India

However, the sighting of the crescent moon will determine the exact date of Eid al-Adha and the beginning of this year's Hajj rituals. Usually Eid-al Adha in India falls a day after it is commemorated in Muslim countries in the Gulf.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering faith and devotion to the Allah.

When will Eid al-Adha begin?

The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) has predicted that the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Zil-Hajj 1446 AH, is expected to be observed on May 27 (Tuesday) across the Islamic world. Zil-Hajj is the 12th month in Islamic calender. Eid-al Adha falls on 10th of Zil-Hajj, as per the Islamic rituals.

As per IAC's prediction, Wednesday, May 28 will be the first day of the new Hijri month in Muslim countries and thus Eid-al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, will begin on Friday, June 6 in most of these nations.

When will Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in India?

Islamic months in India begin a day after Guld nations. This means the crescent moon for Eid-al Adha, marking the beginning of Zil-Hajj 1446 will likely be seen on May 28, Wednesday and Thursday, May 29 will be the first day Zil-Hajj 1446 in India.

So, Eid-al Adha in India will likely be on June 7 (10th of Zil-Hajj), Saturday in India, unless there are any changes in crescent sighting prediction.

The Saudi Arabian authorities have asked all Muslims in the country to sight the Zil-Hajj moon on Tuesday.



