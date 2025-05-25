Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Calls For Conference To Enhance Ties With Africa


2025-05-25 08:04:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 25 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for holding a ministerial conference to boost partnerships with African states.
Putin, in a cable marking "Africa Day," Putin proposed holding the conference in one of the African countries by year-end.
Joint efforts between Russia and the African states contribute to ensuring a multi-polar world; based on justice and democracy, Putin said on the occasion that commemorates foundation of the Organization of African Unity (May 25, 1963).
Putin has affirmed that Moscow's ties and cooperation with the African countries have been growing steadily and at various levels, thus bolstering the balance of powers on the international stage.
Trade between Russia and Africa is in the range of USD 25 billion per year. (end)
