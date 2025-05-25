Amir Hosts Luncheon For The Champion And Runner-Up Of The Amir's Football Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hosted a luncheon at Lusail Palace today in honor of the players, technical and administrative staff of Al-Gharafa Sports Club, the 2025 Amir Cup champions, and runners-up Al-Rayyan Sports Club, as well as a number of sports and media figures and representatives of the tournament's sponsoring companies.

The banquet was attended by HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Personal Representative of the Amir, and HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.