Trainingpros Named To 2025 Training Industry Watch List For Learning Services

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TrainingPros, a leading provider of contract learning and development (L&D) consultants , has been named to the 2025 Training Industry Watch List for Learning Services by Training Industry, Inc., the premier source of information on the business of learning.

The annual Watch List recognizes innovative and emerging companies that deliver impactful learning solutions and meet a range of client needs through training strategy, content development , learning technologies, and program delivery.

“Being named to the Learning Services Watch List by Training Industry validates the strength of our consultant network and our commitment to helping organizations solve business challenges through effective learning,” said Leigh Anne Lankford, President of TrainingPros.“This award reflects the value we place on trusted relationships, with both our clients and our consultants.”

A Strategic Partner in Learning Solutions

TrainingPros was selected based on its:

.Scope and quality of learning services.

.Market presence, brand visibility, and impact.

.Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships.

.Business performance and growth trajectory.

“The 2025 Learning Services Watch List highlights a distinctive and emerging group of companies that deliver strong, capable solutions to address market demands and support their clients' business objectives,” said Danielle Draewell, Market and Business Intelligence Manager at Training Industry, Inc.“These organizations offer comprehensive services, leveraging a variety of learning strategies and tools to effectively meet the needs of both clients and learners.”

TrainingPros helps organizations scale their learning initiatives by providing seasoned consultants in instructional design, eLearning development , facilitation, leadership training, change management, and more. With a 96% success rate in consultant placements, the company is a trusted partner for corporate training leaders nationwide.

Helping Clients Navigate a Changing Landscape

As companies face rapid change, increased demand for digital learning, and the challenge of hybrid workforces, TrainingPros offers flexible, on-demand L&D talent to meet today's needs and prepare for tomorrows. Its recent investments in AI consulting and expanded managed services have further positioned the company as a strategic ally in transforming learning ecosystems.

About TrainingPros

TrainingPros connects Fortune 1000 companies with contract learning and development professionals who specialize in instructional design, eLearning development, training facilitation, virtual classroom production, and more. Founded in 1997, TrainingPros has built its reputation on personalized service, practitioner expertise, and a deep commitment to matching the right consultant to every project.

With a presence across the U.S. and a client roster that spans industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology, insurance, and hospitality, TrainingPros is proud to be a repeat honoree on Training Industry's lists of learning providers.

About Training Industry, Inc.

“We make connections.” TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.



