Americanwritingawards Announces Spring 2025 Award Winners: Celebrating Excellence In Literature And Podcasting

HAWTHORNE PRIZE WINNER

CBI BOOK OF THE YEAR

2025 PODCASTS OF THE YEAR

Recognizing Excellence, Imagination, and Impact Across Page and Podcast

- AWA Team

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Spring 2025 Awards season brought an extraordinary level of creativity and excellence across all categories, from children's literature to long-form storytelling and powerful podcasting. We are proud to recognize this year's most outstanding voices in writing and media.

"This season saw a remarkable influx of talent. Our judges were thoroughly impressed by the diversity, depth, and innovation across submissions. To all the authors, podcasters, publishers, and creative minds behind the scenes-thank you. Your words continue to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences worldwide."

- AmericanWritingAwards Team

🏆 2025 Hawthorne Prize Winner:

A Hundred Magical Reasons

Author: Laura DeNooyer

Publisher: Scrivenings Press

A whimsical and deeply moving literary work, A Hundred Magical Reasons captivated readers and judges alike with its heartfelt exploration of wonder, loss, and the extraordinary found in the everyday. DeNooyer's imaginative narrative and poignant prose made this a clear standout among this year's literary submissions.

Full Results for the Hawthorne Prize ))

📚 2025 Children's Book International Winner:

The Jar of Laughter

Author: Joy Yi

Publisher: Wavelina Publishing

Joy Yi's delightful children's story, The Jar of Laughter, charmed our panel with its warmth, originality, and universal message of joy. Yi's storytelling delivers both heart and humor, making it a timeless addition to children's literature and a deserving winner of this prestigious honor.

Full Results for Children's Book International ))

🎙️ 2025 Podcast of the Year Winners:

Diary of An Empath

Host: Keresse Thompson, LCSW

Listen on Apple Podcasts ))

Wisdom of Age

Host: Stacy Raine

Visit Website ))

This year, the Podcast of the Year Award is proudly shared by two exceptional shows:

Keresse Thompson's Diary of An Empath delivers raw, healing, and honest episodes that connect listeners to the human experience with compassion and depth.

Stacy Raine's Wisdom of Age celebrates the voices of older generations with insight, grace, and the kind of storytelling that leaves a lasting impact.

Both shows exemplify the power of podcasting to spark meaningful conversations and inspire listeners worldwide.

Full Results for Podcast of the Year ))

📝 About AmericanWritingAwards:

AmericanWritingAwards is one of the most respected literary platforms in the business dedicated to recognizing and elevating literary and podcasting excellence. Our mission is to highlight the voices shaping today's creative landscape, whether on the page or through sound. We honor the passion, resilience, and brilliance of storytellers from around the world.

Congratulations again to all of our Spring 2025 winners, shortlisters, and finalists.

Let your stories live on and continue to inspire generations to come.

