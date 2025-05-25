Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi To Visit Gujarat On May 26-27, Will Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 77,000 Crore

2025-05-25 07:15:19
(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, May 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on May 26 and 27, during which he will launch and inaugurate a series of development projects across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, cumulatively worth more than Rs 77,000 crore.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will begin his Gujarat tour in Dahod on May 26, where he is scheduled to arrive around 11:15 a.m.

In a boost to the Make in India initiative, he will dedicate to the nation the Indian Railways' Locomotive Manufacturing Plant, which will produce 9,000 HP electric locomotives for both domestic use and export. He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured at the plant.

These high-powered locomotives, equipped with regenerative braking systems, are expected to enhance Indian Railways' freight capacity while promoting energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod.

These include major railway infrastructure works and initiatives led by the Government of Gujarat. He is also expected to flag off a new Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, further improving regional connectivity. Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to Bhuj, where he is scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m.

There, he will launch and inaugurate a series of projects exceeding Rs 53,400 crore in investment value. He will also address a public gathering, focusing on the region's development trajectory.

On May 27, PM Modi will be in Gandhinagar to participate in the 20-year celebration of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story. The event, scheduled for 11 a.m., will also mark the launch of Urban Development Year 2025. The Prime Minister is expected to address urban stakeholders and officials at the event.

