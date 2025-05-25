Real Madrid Appoint Xabi Alonso As Coach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Real Madrid appointed Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Sunday, with the Spaniard to take over from June 1 and lead the team at the Club World Cup.

"Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025 until June 30, 2028," said Real Madrid in a statement.

With veteran Italian coach Ancelotti taking the reins of the Brazilian national team, Madrid secured a deal with former midfielder Alonso, whom they have been linked with for months.

Alonso, 43, leaves German side Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the Bundesliga season after finishing second.

"Alonso is one of the biggest legends at Real Madrid and in world football," continued Los Blancos' statement.

"He wore our shirt in 236 games between 2009 and 2014. During that time he won six trophies."

Alonso will be officially presented on Monday at 1030 GMT.

The Spaniard coached Leverkusen to a league and German Cup double in the 2023-2024 campaign, with his team unbeaten in the top flight, making him a target for Europe's top clubs.

Basque coach Alonso had an agreement with Leverkusen to allow him to depart if one of his former sides, including Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, wanted to hire him.

Ancelotti's Madrid endured a disappointing campaign, winning the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup but suffering Champions League quarter-final elimination by Arsenal.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey finals and then reclaimed the Liga throne from their arch-rivals, meaning they failed to win a major trophy.

Madrid added French superstar Kylian Mbappe last summer but Ancelotti found it hard to include him in the team alongside Vinicius Junior without destabilising it.

Mbappe netted 31 La Liga goals which should earn him the European Golden Shoe, but Alonso's main job will be to restore the team's solidity without compromising the attack.

After losing two matches in the whole of the previous campaign, this season Madrid slumped to 14 defeats.

La Decima

Alonso will replace one of the most successful managers in Madrid's history, despite their struggles this season.

Ancelotti, 65, took Los Blancos to 15 trophies during two spells at the club, spanning six years.

The Italian won three Champions League trophies in Madrid, including La Decima -- Madrid's 10th -- in 2014, with Alonso as part of his squad, although he was suspended for the final.

Alonso was also coached by Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Vicente del Bosque among others and is considered tactically adroit and an excellent organiser, which could be ideal for a Madrid side that has lacked balance.

The midfielder won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with Spain as he helped La Roja dominate the international game.

After retiring from playing in 2017 he coached Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at youth level before being appointed by Bayer Leverkusen in 2022.

Real Madrid have already signed defender Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to follow, with his contract coming to an end at Anfield.

Madrid are trying to bring in the England international before the Club World Cup this summer, which will be Alonso's first chance to win silverware.

Real Madrid face Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in Miami on June 18 in their opening match at FIFA's lucrative summer tournament, which will be the first look at Alonso's side.