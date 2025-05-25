Ukraine Aims To End Conflict With Russia This Year- Ukraine's Foreign Minister
The Ukrainian side advocates for settling the conflict exclusively through diplomatic means, he noted.
“We accepted the United States' proposal for a ceasefire. We are ready to resolve the issue only through diplomacy. The meeting in Istanbul, where the decision was made to exchange a larger number of prisoners, is proof of our intentions,” Sybiha said.
The minister also noted that the possibility of arranging a personal meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine is currently being discussed.
