Ukraine Aims To End Conflict With Russia This Year- Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Kyiv is interested in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within this year, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha today in Baku at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Ukrainian side advocates for settling the conflict exclusively through diplomatic means, he noted.

“We accepted the United States' proposal for a ceasefire. We are ready to resolve the issue only through diplomacy. The meeting in Istanbul, where the decision was made to exchange a larger number of prisoners, is proof of our intentions,” Sybiha said.

The minister also noted that the possibility of arranging a personal meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine is currently being discussed.