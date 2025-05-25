Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Aims To End Conflict With Russia This Year- Ukraine's Foreign Minister

2025-05-25 07:05:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kyiv is interested in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within this year, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha today in Baku at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.

The Ukrainian side advocates for settling the conflict exclusively through diplomatic means, he noted.

“We accepted the United States' proposal for a ceasefire. We are ready to resolve the issue only through diplomacy. The meeting in Istanbul, where the decision was made to exchange a larger number of prisoners, is proof of our intentions,” Sybiha said.

The minister also noted that the possibility of arranging a personal meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine is currently being discussed.

