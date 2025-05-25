Man's Body Found In Dumped Bag In J & K's Udhampur Wife Among 3 Arrested

Besides her, police have arrested a woman and her son for playing a role in the killing.

The matter came to light with the discovery of a bag, lying under stones and emitting a foul smell in the Laddha village on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

When it was checked, police found a male body in it in a decomposed state.

The man was later identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Chulna-Panchari.

Investigation led police to suspect Nisha Devi, Kumar's wife, her sister-in-law Kanta Devi, and her son Joginder of Nargela village, to be the key figures behind the murder.

The three were taken into custody where they confessed to their being involved in the killing due to a“personal domestic dispute,” police said.

