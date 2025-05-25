Ghaziabad Cop Dies As Police Station Roof Collapses Amid Severe Storm, Heavy Rainfall
The deceased officer, Veerendra Mishra from Etawah, had a long-standing career with the Uttar Pradesh Police, having started as a constable. According to ACP Ajay Kumar Singh, Mishra was working late on Saturday night to complete some pending tasks and had fallen asleep at the office. At approximately 2am on Sunday, the roof gave way under the strain of the storm, causing fatal injuries.Also Read | May rainfall in Delhi breaks records as heavy downpour lashes city
The building, which had previously served as a police chowki, was being utilised as the ACP office due to space constraints. The Ankur Vihar police station and circle were officially sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh government in March 2023. Prior to this, the office operated from the Indirapuri chowki under Loni.
Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the collapse and to assess any lapses in building safety.Also Read | Delhi rain: NCR receives rain, wind; flight operations hit Delhi Endures Heavy Rainfall, Disrupting Normal Life
This tragic incident coincides with a period of intense and persistent rainfall across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The city experienced heavy showers overnight, resulting in widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disruptions to daily activities.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded over 80 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours, marking one of the heaviest downpours this monsoon season. The continuous rain has led to flooding in low-lying areas such as Anand Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, and parts of South Delhi, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents alike.Also Read | Delhi weather: Rain causes 49 flight diversions, waterlogging in parts
The IMD has forecast further bouts of rain and thunderstorms over the coming days in Delhi , warning of possible localized flooding and urging citizens to exercise caution. The heavy rainfall is attributed to a strong western disturbance combined with moisture from the Bay of Bengal, intensifying monsoon activity in northern India.Also Read | What has IMD predicted for monsoon advance in India? Check forecast here
As Delhi braces for continued rainfall, residents are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this challenging period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Alpen Labs Announces The Bitcoin Dollar (BTD): A Censorship-Resistant, BTC-Backed Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment