Kunal Kemmu Birthday: Explore His Career, Net Worth, And Upcoming Films
Kunal Kemmu turned 42. A Kashmiri Pandit, he was born in Srinagar. He's married to Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's younger sister.
Kunal Kemmu began his career as a child artist. He first appeared in the Doordarshan serial Gul Gulshan Gulfam. He debuted on the silver screen in the 1993 film Sir.
Kunal Kemmu worked as a child artist in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Naraaz, Raja Hindustani, Bhai, Zakhm, and Dushman.
Kunal Kemmu appeared in a lead role in the 2005 film Kalyug. He has also acted in Dhol, Traffic Signal, Superstar, Jai Veeru, Golmaal 3, Bhaag Johnny, Malang, and Lootcase.
While some of Kunal Kemmu's films have been hits, he hasn't delivered a solo hit. Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, and Simmba were among his successful films.
Kunal Kemmu's net worth is estimated at 60 crores. He owns a luxurious 9 crore apartment in Mumbai, where he lives with his wife Soha and daughter Inaaya.
