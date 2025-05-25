Hit 3 On OTT: Know When And Where To Watch Nani's Crime Thriller

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The OTT release date for the hit film Hit 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu and starring Nani and Sreeleela, has been leaked.

Nani's new film, Hit 3, was released worldwide on May 1st and is now gearing up for its OTT release. The film performed well in its first week, grossing 120 crore rupees worldwide and becoming a blockbuster hit. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film was produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, in association with Nani's production house, Vyra Entertainments.

Hit 3 is the third film in the franchise, following the super hit films Hit and Hit 2. In its opening weekend, the film entered the 100 crore club, marking a significant achievement. This is Nani's third film to achieve this milestone. Moreover, it's the fastest Nani film to reach this mark. Co-starring Sreeleela, the film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

The film performed well not only in India but also overseas. It's Nani's third film to gross $2 million internationally. The film recovered its investment and earned a profit in its first week itself. With this success, Nani has achieved a hat-trick. Now, an update regarding the OTT release of Hit 3 has surfaced. According to reports, the film will be released on Netflix on May 29th.

Hit 3's cinematography was handled by S. Manikandan, with music composed by Mickey J Meyer. Editing was done by Garry BH. The film also boasts a large technical team, including production designer S. Nagendra Thangal, story writer Sailesh Kolanu, executive producer S. Venkatrathnam (Venkat), sound mixing by Suran G, and associate director Venkat Mattirala.